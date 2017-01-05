Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 535 ($6.57) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 400 ($4.92). Deutsche Bank AG’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 415 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.41) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Numis Securities Ltd upped their price objective on Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC from GBX 500 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 470.40 ($5.78).

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) opened at 405.10 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 748.74 million. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 203.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 473.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 418.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 331.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/nostrum-oil-gas-plc-nog-upgraded-by-deutsche-bank-ag-to-buy/1140655.html.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (Nostrum) is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The Company’s range of products includes crude oil, stabilized liquid condensate, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and dry gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.