Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield Sells 125 Shares

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total transaction of $29,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) opened at 235.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.48 and a 200-day moving average of $223.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $175.00 and a one year high of $253.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.54. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm earned $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation during the second quarter worth $213,000. Independence Trust CO bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation during the second quarter worth $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation during the second quarter worth $254,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.18 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

About Northrop Grumman Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation (Northrop Grumman) is a global security company. The Company provides systems, products and solutions in unmanned systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers (C4), intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike aircraft, and logistics and modernization to Government and commercial customers across the world.

