Northpointe Capital LLC Takes Position in Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC)

Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Societe Generale purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) traded down 3.28% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. 349,116 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. Chemical Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Chemical Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 19.60%. Analysts expect that Chemical Financial Corporation will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Chemical Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Chemical Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemical Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemical Financial Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In other Chemical Financial Corporation news, Director Gary Torgow sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $2,364,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Gwizdala sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $25,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemical Financial Corporation

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

