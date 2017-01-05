Northpointe Capital LLC Has $6,068,000 Position in Gastar Exploration Inc (GST)

Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEMKT:GST) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,182,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 675,923 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Gastar Exploration worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Partners VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the second quarter valued at about $1,172,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the second quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 17.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 934,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 137,450 shares during the period.

Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEMKT:GST) traded down 1.85% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. 2,495,029 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Gastar Exploration Inc has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm’s market cap is $205.59 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gastar Exploration from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. EuroPacific Canada raised shares of Gastar Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. FBR & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Gastar Exploration in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Gastar Exploration in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gastar Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

About Gastar Exploration

Gastar Exploration Ltd (Gastar) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The Company’s principal business activities include the identification, acquisition, and subsequent exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties with an emphasis on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

