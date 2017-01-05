Northpointe Capital LLC Acquires 682,269 Shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA)

Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 90.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682,269 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Genocea Biosciences worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Partners VI LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $120,000. TFS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $334,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) traded up 3.96% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.72. 2,907,330 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $133.95 million. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post ($1.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNCA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $9.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen and Company set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops vaccines and immunotherapies. It uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. The Company operates through business of developing and commercializing vaccines segment.

