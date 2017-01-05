Northern Trust Corp Has $160,331,000 Position in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool Corporation were worth $160,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. FDO Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 89.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 28.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) opened at 185.42 on Thursday. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $194.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.99 and its 200-day moving average is $171.32.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Whirlpool Corporation had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post $14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Whirlpool Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool Corporation from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.75.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company manufactures products in approximately 15 countries and markets products around the world under brand names, such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air and Indesit. The Company’s segments include North America, Latin America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia.

