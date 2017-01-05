Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,252,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company were worth $753,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,793,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,120,000 after buying an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP boosted its stake in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 705.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 45,355 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 17.9% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) opened at 74.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.27. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company earned $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.26%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Company Profile

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) is a science and technology-based company. The Company consists of over 10 businesses aggregated into six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications, Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Safety & Protection. Its products include corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides in Agriculture segment; photopolymers and electronic materials in Electronics & Communications segment; enzymes and bio-based materials in Industrial Biosciences segment; cultures, emulsifiers, texturants, natural sweeteners and soy-based food ingredients in Nutrition & Health segment; engineering polymers, packaging and industrial polymers, films and elastomers in Performance Materials segment, and nonwovens, aramids and solid surfaces in Safety & Protection segment.

