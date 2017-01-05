NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2016 earnings estimates for NIC in a report released on Tuesday. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

EGOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sidoti lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on NIC from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/nic-inc-egov-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-0-77-per-share-barrington-research-forecasts/1141101.html.

Shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) traded down 0.82% during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 92,020 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.55. NIC has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. NIC had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous special dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

In related news, Director Ross C. Hartley sold 240,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $6,057,137.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,236.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in NIC during the second quarter worth $144,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in NIC by 4.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NIC during the third quarter worth $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIC during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIC during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Other Software & Services category includes its subsidiaries that provide software development and services, other than outsourced portal services, to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies.

