NEXT plc’s (NXT) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NXT. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,680 ($57.52) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($70.66) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Investec reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($60.22) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($73.12) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.59) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NEXT plc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,805.38 ($59.06).

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4056.00 on Wednesday. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 7,110.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.88 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,912.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,027.10.

About NEXT plc

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

