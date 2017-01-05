Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,622,146 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 1,232,226 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 386,081 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) opened at 9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. Nexeo Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $851.18 million.

NXEO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexeo Solutions in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nexeo Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexeo Solutions in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexeo Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

