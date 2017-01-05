NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 (NXG) Insider Michael Alan Spencer Purchases 158,892 Shares

NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 (LON:NXG) insider Michael Alan Spencer acquired 158,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £730,903.20 ($898,246.53).

Michael Alan Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Alan Spencer acquired 53,000 shares of NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £249,100 ($306,132.48).

Shares of NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 (LON:NXG) opened at 493.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.21 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 792.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 807.71. NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 has a 52 week low of GBX 445.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 503.50.

