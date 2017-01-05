News Corporation (NWSA) Shares Bought by Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. increased its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. News Corporation makes up 1.1% of Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C.’s holdings in News Corporation were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of News Corporation by 27.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 82,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of News Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,340,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of News Corporation by 128.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 231,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 130,046 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of News Corporation by 415.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 435,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 350,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of News Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company’s market cap is $6.91 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.01. The business earned $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. News Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Corporation will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of News Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of News Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of News Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

News Corporation Company Profile

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

