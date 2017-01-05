New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Stake Decreased by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC cut its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Capital Advisory Services increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Investors Capital Advisory Services now owns 27,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment Corp. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in New Residential Investment Corp. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in New Residential Investment Corp. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) traded up 0.19% during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,810 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.97. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. New Residential Investment Corp. had a net margin of 38.93% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. New Residential Investment Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 112.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Stake Decreased by Northpointe Capital LLC” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/new-residential-investment-corp-nrz-stake-decreased-by-northpointe-capital-llc/1141335.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nomura started coverage on New Residential Investment Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on New Residential Investment Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 13,200 shares of New Residential Investment Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,954. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp. Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company conducts its business through the segments, which include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), investments in servicer advances, investments in real estate securities, investments in real estate loans, investments in consumer loans and corporate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.