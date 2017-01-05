New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at CIBC

New Flyer Industries Inc (TSE:NFI) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Thursday. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on New Flyer Industries from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.50.

Shares of New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) traded down 0.12% during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.61. 71,173 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. New Flyer Industries has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

