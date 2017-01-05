Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) insider John P. O’donnell sold 36,972 shares of Neenah Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $3,171,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) traded down 0.81% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 58,378 shares. Neenah Paper, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $90.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.15 million. Neenah Paper had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neenah Paper, Inc. will post $4.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) Insider John P. O’donnell Sells 36,972 Shares” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/neenah-paper-inc-np-insider-john-p-odonnell-sells-36972-shares/1141110.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Neenah Paper in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah Paper by 44,368.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after buying an additional 414,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Neenah Paper by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,158,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,520,000 after buying an additional 92,893 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah Paper by 27.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 371,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neenah Paper by 923.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 74,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 67,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah Paper by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 919,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah Paper

Neenah Paper, Inc has two principal operations, technical products business, and fine paper and packaging business. The Company’s segments consist of Technical Products, Fine Paper and Packaging, and Other. The technical products business is an international producer of fiber-formed, coated and/or saturated specialized media, which includes filtration media (Filtration), tape and abrasives backings products (Backings), and durable label and specialty substrate products (Specialty).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Paper Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah Paper Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.