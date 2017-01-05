Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) to “Buy”

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AEIS. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) opened at 56.03 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business earned $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.92 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post $2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $191,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and supporting its power conversion products and solutions, used in various applications ranging from manufacturing and industrial processes to instrumentation, and test and measurement.

