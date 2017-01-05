Nationwide Fund Advisors Lowers Position in Linear Technology Corporation (LLTC)

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,484 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Linear Technology Corporation were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Linear Technology Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linear Technology Corporation by 73.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Linear Technology Corporation by 569.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linear Technology Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Linear Technology Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) traded down 0.40% on Thursday, hitting $61.98. 1,382,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Linear Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Linear Technology Corporation had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linear Technology Corporation will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLTC. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Linear Technology Corporation to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linear Technology Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Linear Technology Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. cut shares of Linear Technology Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Linear Technology Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

In other Linear Technology Corporation news, VP Robert C. Dobkin sold 38,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,461,306.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,369,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lothar Maier sold 274,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $16,744,922.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,652 shares in the company, valued at $13,148,302.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Linear Technology Corporation Company Profile

Linear Technology Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a line of analog integrated circuits. The Company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF) and interface integrated circuits (ICs) and wireless sensor network products, among others.

