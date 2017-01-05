Nationwide Fund Advisors Decreases Position in Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK)

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its position in shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Jack In The Box were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 109.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 125.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 58.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack In The Box during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jack In The Box during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) traded down 0.80% during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 651,778 shares. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $113.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The company earned $398.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.67 million. Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 7.76%. Jack In The Box’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jack In The Box Inc. will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Jack In The Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jack In The Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack In The Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Jack In The Box in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Jack In The Box in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Jack In The Box from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Jack In The Box from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In other news, insider Frances L. Allen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $49,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc is a restaurant company. The Company operates and franchises approximately 2,910 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSR) and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants (Qdoba). Its segments are Jack in the Box and Qdoba Restaurant operations. It operates and franchises approximately 2,250 Jack in the Box restaurants, primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam, over 660 Qdoba restaurants across the United States, and approximately four in Canada.

