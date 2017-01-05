National Western Life Group, Inc. (NWLI) SVP Charles D. Milos Sells 357 Shares

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) SVP Charles D. Milos sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $110,955.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) opened at 312.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.94 and a 200-day moving average of $222.94. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $325.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Insurance Company (National Western) is a stock life insurance company. The Company operates in two segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The products marketed under domestic insurance operations are annuities, universal life insurance and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

