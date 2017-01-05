Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.81.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBR. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group set a $12.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Nabors Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Nabors Industries from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) opened at 17.49 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company’s market capitalization is $4.96 billion.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post ($1.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/nabors-industries-ltd-nbr-upgraded-to-outperform-by-credit-suisse-group/1140895.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -7.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,302,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after buying an additional 6,292,257 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 156.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,795,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after buying an additional 1,095,164 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet in North America. The Company is a provider of offshore platform work over and drilling rigs. It conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.