N+1 Singer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at N+1 Singer in a report released on Tuesday.

BUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.99) price objective on shares of Burford Capital Limited in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 464 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Burford Capital Limited in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) opened at 620.50 on Tuesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 197.85 and a 52 week high of GBX 649.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 518.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 435.25. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.27 billion.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/n1-singer-reiterates-buy-rating-for-burford-capital-limited-bur/1140435.html.

Burford Capital Limited Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company. The Company provides a range of investment capital, financing and risk solutions. Its segments are provision of litigation investment, including reflecting litigation and arbitration-related investment activities anywhere in the world; provision of litigation insurance reflecting the United Kingdom and Channel Islands litigation insurance activities, and exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.