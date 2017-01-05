MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) opened at 6.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $73.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.45. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/mv-oil-trust-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12-mvo/1140445.html.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust. The Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. Its underlying properties consist of MV Partners, LLC’s (MV Partners) net interests in all of its oil and natural gas properties, which are located in the Mid-Continent region in the States of Kansas and Colorado.

