MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) Stake Decreased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company were worth $20,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company by 6.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) traded down 1.76% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.80. 205,933 shares of the stock were exchanged. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $95.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Company (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. MSC Industrial Direct Company had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post $3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. MSC Industrial Direct Company’s payout ratio is currently 47.87%.

WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/msc-industrial-direct-company-inc-msm-stake-decreased-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc/1141077.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

In related news, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $337,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $329,786.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,966.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc (MSC) is direct marketers and distributors of a range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products to customers throughout the United States. The Company operates primarily in the United States, with customers in all 50 states, through a network of five customer fulfillment centers (four customer fulfillment centers are located within the United States and one is located in the United Kingdom and 106 branch offices (104 branches are located within the United States, one is located in the United Kingdom and the other is located in Mexico).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.