MRJ Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

MRJ Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.9% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) traded down 1.03% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.07. 4,420,248 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $83.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MRJ Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/mrj-capital-inc-decreases-stake-in-lowes-companies-inc-low/1141429.html.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.58 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $183,386.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $1,288,946.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.