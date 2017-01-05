Morgan Stanley Downgrades Medtronic PLC (MDT) to Equal Weight

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr downgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.28 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic PLC from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 71.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Medtronic PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/morgan-stanley-downgrades-medtronic-plc-mdt-to-equal-weight/1140678.html.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pozen bought 13,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,048.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James T. Lenehan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 282,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 10.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 227,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,250,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,052,000 after buying an additional 80,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic PLC

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.