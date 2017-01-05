Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $275,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,985,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,750,000 after buying an additional 175,189 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,562,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,814,000 after buying an additional 547,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,881,000 after buying an additional 168,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,418,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,785,000 after buying an additional 113,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,720,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,609,000 after buying an additional 35,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) opened at 231.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.52. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $239.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $329.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post $4.30 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on ESS shares. KeyCorp upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 300 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,200 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $263,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,741.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns all of its interest in its real estate and other investments directly or indirectly through Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities.

