Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Receives $85.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Summit Redstone reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $214,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,001,578.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 21,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $1,641,035.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,143,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $104,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) opened at 83.03 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $55.05 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm earned $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post $2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company provides power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive and consumer applications.

