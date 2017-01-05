Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY) Receives GBX 350.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.56 ($4.31).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MONY. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 360 ($4.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 400 ($4.92) target price for the company. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 363 ($4.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.18) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) opened at 295.20 on Monday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 225.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 381.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 286.86. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.61 billion.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides services, tools and products for customers, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company operates in five segments: Money, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, savings accounts and business finance; Insurance, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare insurance products, such as breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance; Home Services, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, such as broadband, mobile phones, vouchers, shopping and utilities; Travel, which operates under the brand name TravelSupermarket.com, and MoneySavingExpert.com., which is a consumer Website and is dedicated to cutting bills for customers.

