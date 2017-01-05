Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at 44.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.16%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 143.40%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $167,542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,994.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis W. K. Booth acquired 2,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.61 per share, with a total value of $104,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Tarbox Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world. The Company operates through five segments: Latin America; Asia Pacific; Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA); Europe, and North America.

