Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 58,381 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 32.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,142,000 after buying an additional 668,994 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $42,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,348,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,572,000 after buying an additional 570,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,269.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 482,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,204,000 after buying an additional 447,447 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,984,000 after buying an additional 407,846 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 482,055 shares. The stock’s market cap is $13.14 billion. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.65.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $357.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-purchases-58381-shares-of-servicenow-inc-now/1141036.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen and Company set a $100.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

In related news, insider Frederic B. Luddy sold 79,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $5,914,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,818.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Mcgee sold 18,634 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,571,218.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,636.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc is a provider of cloud-based solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services across the global enterprise. The Company provides cloud-based service management and business management solutions that address the needs of various departments within an enterprise, including information technology (IT), human resources (HR), facilities, field service, marketing, customer service, security, legal and finance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.