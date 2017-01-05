Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 23 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its position in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Express Scripts Holding Company makes up 1.7% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banced Corp bought a new position in Express Scripts Holding Company during the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 15.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 966.7% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded down 0.38% on Thursday, hitting $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,611 shares. Express Scripts Holding Company has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm earned $25.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESRX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express Scripts Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.12.

In other Express Scripts Holding Company news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $77,947.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

