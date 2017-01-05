Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) opened at 1.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $73.90 million. Microvision has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 112.39% and a negative return on equity of 4,079.47%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microvision will post ($0.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/microvision-inc-mvis-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research/1140920.html.

In other Microvision news, insider Alexander Y. Tokman purchased 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microvision by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 140,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microvision by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 140,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microvision by 5.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision

Microvision, Inc is a developer of laser beam scanning (LBS) technology. The Company markets its technology under the brand name, PicoP. It has developed PicoP scanning technology that can be adopted by its customers to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions that use laser diodes as the light source.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microvision (MVIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.