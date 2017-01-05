Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS) Given a $51.00 Price Target at RBC Capital Markets

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) has been given a $51.00 price objective by stock analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KORS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Vetr downgraded shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) traded down 3.38% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,451 shares. Michael Kors Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Michael Kors Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings Limited will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $247,591.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $328,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 600.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,344,812 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after buying an additional 2,010,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 25.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,623,015 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $377,186,000 after buying an additional 1,538,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,529 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $836,288,000 after buying an additional 1,395,604 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 16.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,155,014 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $452,990,000 after buying an additional 1,303,589 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 52.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,079,912 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $144,109,000 after buying an additional 1,066,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

