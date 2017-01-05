Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $473.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mettler-Toledo is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company focuses on the high value-added segments of the weighing instruments market by providing solutions for specific applications. The Company also manufactures and sells certain related laboratory measurement instruments, with one of the top three market positions worldwide in titrators, thermal analysis systems, pH meters and lab reactors. “

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) opened at 426.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.95 and a 200-day moving average of $404.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.23. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $291.33 and a 12-month high of $434.50.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.23. The company earned $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.37 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post $14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 30,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.88, for a total value of $12,865,067.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $143,261,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 153,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 73,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company is a provider of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company is also a provider of analytical instruments for use in life science, reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development and process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes.

