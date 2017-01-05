MetLife, Inc. (MET) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 51.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First New York Securities LLC NY acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) traded down 1.37% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,832,325 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.69.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post $4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Saturday, October 8th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.35.

In related news, EVP Maria R. Morris sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $104,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,259.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frans Hijkoop sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,133.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc (MetLife) is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits; Corporate Benefit Funding; Latin America (collectively, the Americas); Asia, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

