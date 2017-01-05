Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Lifted to Sell at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has $52.95 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Merck & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America Corporation raised Merck & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Merck & Company in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Company in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.59.

Shares of Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) opened at 60.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.77. Merck & Company has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $65.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Merck & Company had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Company will post $3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/merck-company-inc-mrk-lifted-to-sell-at-vetr-inc/1140539.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Merck & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Merck & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

In other Merck & Company news, Director Rochelle B. Lazarus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,181,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 514,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,487,653.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Merck & Company by 88.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,043,000 after buying an additional 16,764,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Merck & Company during the third quarter worth $495,969,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Company by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,992,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,996,000 after buying an additional 4,468,488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Merck & Company during the second quarter worth $250,542,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Merck & Company by 23.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,034,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,566,000 after buying an additional 3,655,639 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Company Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.