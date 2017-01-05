Melco Crown Entertainment Limited’s (MPEL) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MPEL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis began coverage on Melco Crown Entertainment Limited in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Melco Crown Entertainment Limited in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MPEL) opened at 15.95 on Thursday. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00.

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.70%. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Melco Crown Entertainment Limited will post $0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 615,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited by 1,373.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,098,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,136,000 after buying an additional 4,752,485 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited by 66.7% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited by 7.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Crown Entertainment Limited

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

