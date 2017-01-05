Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 14,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded down 0.62% during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.83. 6,217,295 shares of the company traded hands. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.28 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic PLC from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic PLC from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic PLC from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

In other news, Director James T. Lenehan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pozen bought 13,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

