Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Stake in Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 85.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,323 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $171,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $237,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, First New York Securities LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) traded up 0.59% on Thursday, hitting $25.53. 221,061 shares of the stock traded hands. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.75 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

In other Logitech International news, insider Luca Guerrino De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,759.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP L Joseph Sullivan sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,622.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The Company operates through peripheral segment. The Company offers its products to a network of domestic and international customers, including direct sales to retailers, e-tailers, and indirect sales through distributors.

