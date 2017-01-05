Matterhorn Capital Management LLC Sells 7,536 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Matterhorn Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks comprises 4.3% of Matterhorn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matterhorn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 121.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth about $127,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 66.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Euclid Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 35.0% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) traded down 2.21% during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 3,525,232 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.39. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $56.48.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

STI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.26.

In other news, insider Anil T. Cheriyan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,736.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Panther sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $42,915.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,409.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. The Company’s other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

