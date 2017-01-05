Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Upgraded to “Top Pick” by RBC Capital Markets

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets to a “top pick” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MA. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $103.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) opened at 106.17 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $108.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 69.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 48,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $5,083,551.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,157,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,202,174.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $258,916.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,704.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 403,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 191,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after buying an additional 171,194 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 38.5% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 52.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 906,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,859,000 after buying an additional 312,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world. The Company operates through payment solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by a range of payment solutions and services using various brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

