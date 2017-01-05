Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Shares Bought by Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC

Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 5.8% of Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $217,521,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Mastercard by 44.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,667,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,961,000 after buying an additional 1,122,500 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Mastercard by 21.2% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,993,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,831,000 after buying an additional 1,047,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 10,031,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,352,000 after buying an additional 977,812 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 46.1% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,677,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,749,000 after buying an additional 845,006 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.81. 1,870,176 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $108.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 69.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post $3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vetr lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Pacific Crest set a $110.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In related news, insider Robert Reeg sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $628,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,579.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 48,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $5,083,551.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,157,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,202,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world. The Company operates through payment solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by a range of payment solutions and services using various brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

