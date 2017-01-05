Masco Corporation (MAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays PLC

Equities researchers at Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised Masco Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Masco Corporation from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Macquarie set a $40.00 target price on Masco Corporation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Masco Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.94.

Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) traded down 0.85% on Thursday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,259 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Masco Corporation had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 620.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Masco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $170,332.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,666.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Corporation by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco Corporation by 77.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Masco Corporation by 15.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 223,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 640,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco Corporation

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Cabinets and Related Products, Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products and Other Specialty Products. It has a portfolio of brands, which includes KRAFTMAID, MERILLAT and PEERLESS.

