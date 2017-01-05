Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.20.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America Corporation lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.00. 288,234 shares of the company traded hands. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $236.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.43.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post $7.14 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.68, for a total value of $1,952,693.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,052,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne H. Lloyd sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $658,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,704.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $458,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand and gravel) for the construction industry, used for the construction of infrastructure, non-residential, and residential projects. The Company operates through three businesses: Aggregates Business, Cement Business and Magnesia Specialties Business.
