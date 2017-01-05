Marriott International (MAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $87.41 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) opened at 82.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $86.15.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post $3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $50,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Marriott III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $3,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,475,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 101.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,717,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,928,000 after buying an additional 4,387,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Marriott International by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,898,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,151,000 after buying an additional 3,109,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 135.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,965,000 after buying an additional 2,572,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Marriott International by 74.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,249,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,456,000 after buying an additional 2,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $138,646,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

