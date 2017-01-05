Market Vector Russia ETF Trust (RSX) Short Interest Up 37.3% in December

Market Vector Russia ETF Trust (NYSE:RSX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,923,676 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the November 30th total of 17,423,743 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,992,259 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Market Vector Russia ETF Trust (NYSE:RSX) opened at 21.76 on Thursday. Market Vector Russia ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

About Market Vector Russia ETF Trust

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

