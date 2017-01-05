Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) insider Mark S. Peek sold 19,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,381,070.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) traded up 1.29% on Thursday, reaching $72.28. 2,756,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $14.53 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $93.35.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter. Workday had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post $0.03 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mark S. Peek Sells 19,378 Shares of Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Stock” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/mark-s-peek-sells-19378-shares-of-workday-inc-wday-stock/1141455.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $93.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Workday by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. It operates in the cloud applications segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.