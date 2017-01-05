Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Anand Mehra sold 750,683 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $1,043,449.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,340,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 169,945 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) traded down 4.2115% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.9962. 575,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.97. The firm’s market cap is $19.63 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.48) EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical-stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is a modulator being developed in various dose forms, including intravenous, oral capsule and oral liquid, intended to provide more treatment options to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings.

