MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HZO. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $24.00 price target on MarineMax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) opened at 19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business earned $227 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.10 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $173,276.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $180,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 18.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,858,000 after buying an additional 388,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MarineMax by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,181,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,019,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in MarineMax by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,754,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 132,342 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 52.2% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after buying an additional 516,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc is a recreational boat dealer in the United States. The Company engages in the retail sale, brokerage, and service of used boats, motors, trailers, marine parts and accessories and offers slip and storage accommodations in certain locations. It offers related boat financing, insurance and extended service contracts.

