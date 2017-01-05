Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) CFO Sells $746,521.92 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CFO Martin E. Louie sold 28,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $746,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) traded down 1.90% on Thursday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 192,977 shares. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company earned $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to its clients. It also offers two services to its clients, such as commercial real estate investment brokerage, and financing and ancillary services.

